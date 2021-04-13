23 new international doctors in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's international recruitment efforts have brought 10 family doctors and 13 specialists to the province since March last year, including six in the Northern Zone.

A release says 29 more physicians, including 16 family doctors and 13 specialists, are scheduled to arrive over the next 12 months.

Health and Wellness Minister Zach Churchill says the provincial government has a "multi-pronged approach to recruit and retain doctors and other health-care professionals."

These include international immigration, additional seats at Dalhousie University's medical school, incentives and competitive pay.