23-year-old man from Sipekne'katik killed in single-vehicle crash

The RCMP say a 23-year-old man from Sipekne'katik has died in a single-vehicle crash on Hollywood Drive in Indian Brook.

Police, fire, and EHS attended the scene around 2:47 p.m. yesterday after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The Mounties say the victim had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.