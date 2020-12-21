25-50 mm rain expected across Nova Scotia on Monday, snow coming to northern areas Tuesday

Environment Canada says between 25 and 55 mm of rain expected over the next 24 hours for most of Nova Scotia, followed by snow on Tuesday morning.

In a Rainfall Warning issued shortly after 4:00 a.m. Monday forecasters are calling for the heaviest rain to fall Monday night into Tuesday, with localized flooding possible in low-lying areas.

The weather agency says the rain will change to snow over northern Nova Scotia Tuesday morning.

5-10 cm of snow is expected after the changeover.