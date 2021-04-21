25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Three of the cases are in the Northern Zone, and include one travel-related case and two cases that are under investigation, while three travel-related cases were reported in the Eastern Zone.

The remaining cases are in the Central Zone, and include four related to travel, nine close contacts of previous cases and six that are under investigation.

There are 79 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with three people receiving treatment in hospital.

Officials say a case under investigation in the Central Zone is a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage.

Residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers.

Government says the majority of residents accepted two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the facility is encouraging and supporting vaccination of remaining residents and staff.

Another case under investigation in the Central Zone is connected to Joseph Giles Elementary in Dartmouth, and students will learn from home until April 27th while the school is cleaned.

Public Health will contact anyone identified as a close contact of the positive case, and is recommending all students and staff arrange a COVID-19 test.