The RCMP say a 26-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in Yarmouth County.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the scene along Highway 334 in Wedgeport just after 10 p.m. yesterday.

Police say that the car left the road and came to rest in the woods.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Highway 334 near River Lane Road was closed for several hours but re-opened early this morning.