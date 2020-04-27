27 new cases of COVID-19 in N.S. on Sunday, 70 fewer active cases

Nova Scotia has a total of 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 27 new cases were identified on Sunday.

The province has 26,231 negative test results and 24 deaths.

Twelve individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, but 509 individuals have now recovered; 70 more than were reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 198 residents and 95 staff.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.