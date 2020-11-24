28-year old man arrested after assault at Truro Walmart
The Truro Police Service says a man was arrested Saturday morning after an assault at Walmart in Truro.
Officers responded to an assault at the store around 11:20 a.m. and found a 68-year old man suffering from serious injuries.
Police say he was transported to hospital and a 28-year old man was arrested in connection to the incident and charges are pending.
Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not provided a statement is asked to contact Truro Police.