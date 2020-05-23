$30,000 in drugs and cash seized in Eskasoni

RCMP say approximately $30,000 in drugs and cash were seized following a search on Thursday.

A release says three male adults, all from Eskasoni, were arrested and are facing charges.

Police say 29-year-old Andrew James Alex, 33-year-old Keith Geoffrey Denny and 48-year-old Mohan Francis Stevens have all been charged with two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

RCMP say Denny is also charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The release states the men were released on conditions and are due to return to court in August.