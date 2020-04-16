30 new cases of COVID-19 in N.S.

There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

To date, there have been 579 confirmed cases, 18,453 negative test results, and three deaths.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 176 have now recovered.

The provincial government says, as of Wednesday, there were seven licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 involving 42 residents and 23 staff.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.