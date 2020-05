Police in Pictou County are asking for help from the public to locate a 31-year-old man missing from Little Harbour.

Pictou District RCMP say that Aaron Paul Settle was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He's described as a white male, 6'7" and 240 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Settle was last seen wearing jeans and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.