32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in N.S.

Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nova Scotia yesterday, bringing the provincial total to 342.

To date, Nova Scotia also has 11,346 negative test results and one death.

Confirmed cases range in age from under ten to over 90.

Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, five of those in ICU, while seventy-seven have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed more than 700 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday and is now operating 24 hours.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.