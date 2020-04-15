32 new cases of COVID-19 identified in N.S. on Tuesday

Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

There are now 549 confirmed cases in total, 17,419 negative test results, and three deaths.

Nine individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 137 individuals have now recovered.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 885 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.