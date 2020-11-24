37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday, 87 active cases remain

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Public Health says thirty-five of the cases were identified in the Central Zone on Monday, as well as a case in the Northern Zone that is connected to exposure in the Central Zone.

Officials say a case at Northeast Kings Education Centre in the Western Zone was identified on Tuesday.

Government says the person was not at school today and is self-isolating, public health will contact close contacts of the case and students will learn from home to finish the week.

Since October 1st, the province has had 35,188 negative test results, 138 positive cases and no deaths.

The provincial government says none of the 87 active COVID-19 cases are being treated in hospital.