39 recipients to be invested into Order of Canada

Governor General Julie Payette will invest 39 recipients into the Order of Canada.

The ceremony runs Thursday morning at Rideau Hall in Ottawa with three Companions, five Officers and 31 Members invested.

The lone Nova Scotian to be honoured is David Glenn Fountain of Halifax as a Member.

The Governor General's office says Fountain has shared his expertise with the boards of many education and health-centred organizations, and has chaired successful capital campaigns, notably in support of the IWK Health Centre.

His donations have also benefitted the National Ballet of Canada, Acadia University, the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Symphony Nova Scotia, and Neptune Theatre.

William Shatner is being given one of Canada's highest civilian honours, as Officer, for his 60-year career in theatre, television and film, while writer Ann-Marie MacDonald is being honoured as an Officer for her art and advocacy for women and on LGBTQ issues.

Lawyer James Lockyer will be invested as a Member for his work championing people wrongly convicted of crimes.

Mathematician Robert Langlands, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and actor Donald Sutherland are also being made companions of the order, the most prestigious of its three levels.

The order was established in 1967, Canada's centennial year.

Close to 7,500 people have been invested in the order since then.

(With files from The Canadian Press)