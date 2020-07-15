$4.63 million improvement project underway at NSPE, Truro Raceway

The provincial government says a $4.63 million improvement project is underway at the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition and Truro Raceway in Bible Hill.

The work includes major renovations to the structural, electrical, and ventilation systems of the C.A. Douglas grandstand.

Government says that other buildings on the exhibition site will also receive upgrades.

Bible Hill Village Commission Chair Lois MacCormick says, "Today’s announcement shows the value of the tremendous facility we have centred in the community. The Provincial funding will not only inject dollars and enhancements in the site, but provides a much-needed positive and uplifting boost for the community that should be celebrated."

The renovations are expected to be completed by next March.

Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell says in a media release, "The improvements will rejuvenate the provincial exhibition site and make it a great place to hold events and see a race."

The Department of Agriculture says this project is one of more than 200 that are part of the province’s $230 million investment to improve infrastructure.