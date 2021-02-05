41-year old man charged after stabbing in Antigonish Thursday

A 41-year old man is facing assault charges after a man was stabbed in Antigonish on Thursday.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a local business and found a 36-year old man who had been stabbed in the stomach after a confrontation with another man in the parking lot.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and investigators later arrested the suspect without incident on West Street.

RCMP say 41-year old Trevor Burns of Antigonish has been charged with four offences including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court virtually on Friday afternoon.