43 more COVID-19 cases identified in N.S. on Monday

Nova Scotia has 517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 43 more were identified on Monday.

Government says the province has 16,755 negative test results and three deaths.

Ten individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 124 have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 1,476 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

The list of symptoms being screened for has recently expanded.

You're asked to visit the 811 website to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment if you have two or more of the following symptoms: