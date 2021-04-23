44 new cases and additional variant cases reported in Nova Scotia Friday

44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says 33 cases are in the Central Zone, and include the cases in five schools identified on Thursday and one involving a staff member at The Ivy Meadows, a long-term care facility in Beaver Bank

As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers.

There are two new cases in the Northern Zone, four in the Western Zone and five in the Eastern Zone.

Nova Scotia has 150 active cases of COVID-19 with four people in hospital.

Officials say there have been 73 cases of the UK variant, after seven more cases were identified Thursday, 12 cases of the South African variant and one of the Brazil variant in Nova Scotia.