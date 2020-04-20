46 new cases of COVID-19 in N.S. on Sunday

There are 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 721.

To date, Nova Scotia has 21,769 negative test results and nine deaths.

Twelve individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU, while 248 have now recovered.

Government says, as of yesterday, there were nine licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 127 residents and 61 staff.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 874 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.