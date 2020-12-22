Updated** 55-year-old Milton man located

**Updated at 2:08 p.m.**

Queens District RCMP a 55-year-old man reported missing from Milton has been located and is safe.

Queens District RCMP is asking for the public' help to locate a 55-year-old man from Milton.

Lyndon Mooers was last seen at 9 a.m. on December 4th.

He's described as white, standing 5'9" and around 180 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

A clothing description is not available.

The RCMP say that Mooers may be driving a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the Nova Scotia licence plate FMD 295.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.