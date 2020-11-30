59-year old man charged after collision in New Glasgow Sunday

New Glasgow Regional Police say they have charged a 59-year old man following a three-vehicle collision in the town on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded at 9:30 a.m. November 29th to the collision involving a Chevrolet Cobalt, Honda Fit and Honda CRV at the intersection of George and Archimedes Streets.

No one was injured but all three vehicles sustained major damage.

Police say a 59-year old Pictou County man was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving while revoked.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.