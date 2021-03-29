iHeartRadio
6 drivers caught with fake inspection stickers on Highway 7 in 9 day period

rcmp

Police say six drivers were caught and five were charged with having fake safety inspection stickers on their vehicles in a nine-day period between March 16th and 24th.

RCMP say a 31-year old West Chezzetcook man, a 64-year old Porters Lake man and a 27-year old Porters Lake woman were charged after three separate traffic stops on Highway 7 on March 16th.

Police say a driver was issued a warning following a traffic stop on Highway 7 on March 23rd after he told an officer he recently purchased the vehicle with the sticker attached.

The next day, officers charged a 33-year old Dartmouth woman, who was also charged with driving while revoked, and a 49-year old man from Eastern Passage after two traffic stops on Highway 7.

RCMP say the five people charged also had their vehicles towed and impounded at their own expense.

