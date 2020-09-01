$61.1 million rural broadband project in Colchester/Cumberland underway

A $61.1 million rural broadband project between the Municipalities of Colchester and Cumberland and Xplornet Communications Inc. is underway.

Originally announced in February, the agreement was signed on August 21st following unanimous approval of both councils, with completion expected within three years.

Xplornet is investing $34 million, with $21.1 million from the province through the Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust.

Cumberland's share will be $3,327,600 and Colchester's $2,672,400, reflecting the amount of fibre in each jurisdiction.

The network will consist of 19 fixed-wireless towers and approximately 670 kilometres of optic fibre, including over 500 km of new fibre.

A press release states that the network will have capacity to serve every civic address in the combined counties, including 24,400 addresses currently not covered.

The municipalities say that the network infrastructure will be Open Access for other internet service providers to rent wholesale capacity.