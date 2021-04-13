$7 million fund created for outdoor learning spaces at N.S. elementary schools

The federal and provincial governments have created a $7 million fund to allow elementary schools to enhance existing outdoor learning spaces or create new ones.

In a release, the province says projects may include a school garden, an outdoor seating area using nature-based elements such as rocks or tree stumps, a covering or shelter, or an outdoor performance area.

The projects must be completed this year.

The federal government is contributing $5.6 million for the fund, with the remaining $1.4 million from the province.

Schools will be asked to ensure that the spaces are aligned with curriculum and opportunities for physical activity.

Government says that the projects also need to include elements "connected to priorities such as biodiversity, inclusive education, African Nova Scotian heritage and treaty education to promote reconciliation."