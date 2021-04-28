75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Public Health is reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

67 cases are in the Central Zone, including a staff member at each of Northwood in Halifax and Quest Regional Rehabilitation Centre in Lower Sackville.

As a precaution, residents at both facilities are being isolated and cared for in their rooms, and residents and staff are being tested, along with designated care providers at Northwood.

Officials say most residents of both sites have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Six of the new cases are in the Eastern Zone, including the case identified Tuesday at Strait Area Education Recreation Centre in Port Hawkesbury.

There is also one new case in each of the Northern and Western Zones.

Nova Scotia has 489 active COVID-19 infections, including 11 people in hospital, with three in ICU.