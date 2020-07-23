8 days without a new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia, 1 active case remains

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

To date, the province has 61,239 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The last positive COVID-19 case was identified eight days ago, and there is only one active case of the virus remaining.

1,003 cases are considered resolved and there is currently no one receiving treatment for the virus in hospital in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 438 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Government says there are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of COVID-19.

