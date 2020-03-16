86 drivers charged with impair-related offences in February: N.S. RCMP

Eighty-six drivers were charged with impaired-related offences across Nova Scotia in February.

The RCMP released their monthly statistics today, saying fourty-nine drivers were charged with being impaired by alcohol and nine for being impaired by drug.

Another four drivers are charged with refusal of a demand made by peace officers, and 22 were issued driving suspensions for operating a motor vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

Police say two drivers complied with a demand for a blood sample due to suspected drug-impaired driving.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 250 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs).