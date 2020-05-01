90-year-old cyclist dies following collision with car in Auburn

A 90-year-old man has died after a collision involving a car and a cyclist on Highway 1 in Auburn.

Kings District RCMP responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the cyclist, from Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours while the RCMP Collision Analyst was on scene, but has since been re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.