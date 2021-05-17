91 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say 66 of the new cases are in the Central Zone, and include two additional patients of a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary.

These patients have been transferred to the COVID-19 unit, while the other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored, and staff and doctors who have worked in the unit are being tested as a precaution.

Public Health says 17 new cases are in the Eastern Zone, along with five in the Northern Zone and three in the Western Zone.

There are 1,435 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 95 people in hospital and 21 receiving treatment in ICU.