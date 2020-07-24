92 relief officers in Colchester County since April shootings: RCMP

The Nova Scotia Mounties say that 92 officers from across the country have provided front line policing relief in Colchester County since the mass shooting.

The R-C-M-P says a group of relief officers will bid their farewell to Nova Scotia and to ``H'' Division on Monday.

The police say that since they arrived almost a month ago, officers have been on the road in Cumberland County, Bible Hill, Millbrook and Enfield.

Many officers in Colchester County booked off for leave after the traumatic events of the mass shooting on April 18th and 19th where 22 people were killed by a gunman.