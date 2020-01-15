95-year-old Nictaux Falls man charged in connection with historical sexual offences

The RCMP is reaching out to the public after a 95-year-old Nictaux Falls man was charged for sexual offences dating back to the late 1960s.

Leonard Gaudet is charged with one count of indecent assault on a female, stemming from incidents between 1967 and 1969 in Nictaux Falls.

Police say the victim was a child at the time.

Gaudet is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on February 10th.

The RCMP is appealing to guardians, parents, and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact them.