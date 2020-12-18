Aberdeen Hospital awarded 'Baby-Friendly' designation

Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow has been awarded the "Baby-Friendly" designation from the Breastfeeding Committee for Canada (BCC).

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the designation is given to facilities that provide maternity and newborn care that meets best practice standards set by the committee.

These include practicing skin-to-skin contact after birth, rooming babies with their families, educating families on the benefits of breastfeeding and providing follow up care once the family leave hospital.

Aberdeen Hospital is the second hospital in Nova Scotia to receive the designation, after the IWK in Halifax, and is the first hospital within Nova Scotia Health to receive the award.