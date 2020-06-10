ACAA cancels first-semester sports schedule

The Atlantic Collegiate Athletics Association (ACAA) has cancelled its first-semester sports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision impacts men's and women's soccer and cross country, as well as women's rugby, among the ten-member association.

Exhibition and early season competitions for men's and women's basketball, volleyball, and badminton are also affected.

The ACAA says those three sports could potentially see a January 2021 start to a condensed season.

William Lahey, President and Vice-Chancellor at the University of King's College, says, "We understand this is a very disappointing situation for our student athletes and fans across the region."

Speaking on behalf of fellow presidents of the ACAA member institutions, Lahey says the health and safety of student athletes, coaches and athletics staff comes first.

The decision follows a similar move by U SPORTS earlier this week to cancel its six 2020 fall national championships.