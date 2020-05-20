Access to primary care available for those without a family doctor

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is reminding people without a family doctor in Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland, and Pictou counties that access to primary care is available.

Most appointments will be over the phone with a nurse practitioner or family doctor.

The NSHA says primary care clinics are for the immediate health needs of those on the Need a Family Practice Registry.

To make an appointment at one of the clinics, and to find out more, visit primarycareclinics.ca.