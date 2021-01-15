Accessible viewing deck coming to Peggy's Cove

The provincial government and the Government of Canada are investing $3.1 million to support the construction of an accessible viewing deck at Peggy's Cove.

A release states the viewing deck will be set into the landscape to avoid overshadowing the landscpae and the lighthouse, while creating a public space to view the lighthouse and experience the waves and rocks in a way that is fully accessible and safe.

The province's contribution of $1.7 million is through the Tourism Revitalization of Icons Program administered by Tourism Nova Scotia.

Government says the project complements provincial infrastructure investments of $6.2 million already underway in the community and the viewing deck is expected to be complete in June.