ACOA announces investment in Great Village food business

A Great Village business will receive a repayable contribution of $200,000 from the federal government to expand its operations.

Maritime Gourmet Mushrooms Inc. produces specialty mushrooms in an controlled setting and supplies a wood-based nutrient block across eastern Canada and the northeastern United States.

A news release from ACOA says this investment will allow the business to decrease costs and double its capacity by adding 3,000 square feet to its facility.

Automated equipment will be installed to process specialty mushroom substrate.

Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann made the funding announcement on behalf of Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly.