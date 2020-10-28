ACOA gives $1.3 million to support Lab2Market Program

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is providing $1.3 million in support to the Lab2Market (L2M) Program.

Dalhousie University in Halifax will lead 40 teams of students, researchers and experienced advisors in the development, testing and commercialization of innovative ideas.

ACOA says the program will support 30 business ventures, 20 new commercialized technologies, five commercial licensing agreements with industry and about 10 partnerships with business.

L2M gives promising researchers access to world-class mentors, a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and funding to explore their work's commercial potential.