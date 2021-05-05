ACOA gives $240,000 to Ulnooweg Develop Group in Millbrook

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is giving $240,000 to Ulnooweg Develop Group in Millbrook.

A release says a non-repayable contribution of $205,000 will go towards the organization's Covid-19 Technological Adjustments and Support for Training to Indigenous Businesses project.

ACOA also gave a grant of $35,000 to help Ulnooweg offset the costs of producing and hosting the 2020 Ulnooweg Entrepreneur Award Show.

Ulnooweg Develop Group is an Indigenous business support organization that provides loans to small and medium sized businesses, and non-repayable business contributions through the Aboriginal Business Financing Program.