ACOA giving $3.3 million to three N.S. entrepreneurship organizations

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is giving more than $3.3 million in non-repayable funding to three organizations in Nova Scotia that offer business and advisory services to women.

A release states the contribution will help the Centre for Women in Business, Atlantic Women's Venture Fund and Craft Alliance Atlantic Association empower women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to maintain and grow their businesses while offsetting the negative impacts of COVID-19.

The Centre for Women in Business will receive $2.95 million to help potential and existing entrepreneurs access business management skills to grow their firms, provide consulting services to help navigate the economic situation created by COVID-19, and to fund a three-year program to deliver advisory services for women-owned businesses.

ACOA says $360,000 is going to the Atlantic Women's Venture Fund to support a two-year pilot initiative to create a more inclusive innovation ecosystem for women-led tech start-ups in Atlantic Canada.

In addition, the Craft Alliance Atlantic Association is getting a funding boost of around $64,000 to provide small manufacturers with business development, export readiness and skills training to identify and enter new international markets.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages announced the funding Thursday at an Atlantic women in business forum in Dartmouth.