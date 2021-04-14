ACOA helps The Sunset Community expand its commercial laundry service

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is giving a non-repayable contribution of $44,530 to The Sunset Community in Pugwash.

The funds will help expand the commercial laundry service run by Sunset Community members, which serves local businesses and the public, and generates revenue that is reinvested in ongoing programming and future growth.

The ACOA says new equipment, improved accessibility and a more functional workspace will allow for more training and programming for clients, improved financial sustainability and will fill growing demand for the laundry service.

The Sunset Community operates an adult residential centre, an independent living support program, and a licenced group home, along with two social enterprises.