ACOA supporting expansion of Amherst label company

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is helping Access Labels expand its operations.

ACOA says it is providing a repayable contribution of $835,000 to the Amherst company to buy specialized equipment to make pressure sensitive labels and to convert a warehouse into a digital printing facility.

The funding, announced Thursday, comes through the ACOA's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation Program, which helps businesses adopt innovative technologies that support expansion, productivity and competitiveness.

Access Labels employs 43 people in rural Cumberland County and is the largest label printing company in Atlantic Canada.

