ACOA supporting expansion of Coldstream Clear Distillery

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is helping Coldstream Clear Distillery of Stewiacke expand its production capacity.

ACOA says the repayable contribution of eight hundred and fifty thousand dollars will go towards the cost of installing new manufacturing equipment at the company<s Truro facility.

The new gear will increase the distillery<s production and packaging line from 72 cans per minute to over 250 cans per minute, while also allowing the company to grow its skilled workforce.

The funds are coming from the ACOA<s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.