ACOA supporting reintegration of veterans and first responders into the workforce

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is helping veterans and first responders reintegrate into the civilian workforce.

Landing Strong Co-operative Limited in Nova Scotia is developing a workplace reintegration program to transition skilled veterans and first responders into jobs in manufacturing and mining.

Government says program participants will benefit from classroom and workplace support, while participating businesses will help design the program and receive ongoing support to ensure smooth career transitions.

The ACOA is giving a non-repayable contribution of $722,000 over three years to help 100 veterans and first responders be successful in their lives after service.