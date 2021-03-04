Acting Nova Scotia Auditor General retires

Nova Scotia's Acting Auditor General has announced his retirement.

The province says Port Hawkesbury native Terry Spicer will step down from the role on March 31st.

His 23-year career with the Office of the Auditor General began as a senior audit officer, and he led the Forensic Investigation into MLA Expenses and the Contract Management of the Public-Private Partnership Schools in 2010.

Spicer also led the audit of the Office of the Fire Marshall in 2011 and of the Public Drinking Water Supply Program in 2014 before being appointed Acting Auditor General in July 2020.

The House of Assembly will appoint Spicer's replacement.