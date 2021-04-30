Active construction zone on Highway 104 from Sutherlands River to Antigonish

A section of Highway 104 between Sutherlands River and Antigonish is now an active construction zone.

Government says the zone will be in place for the next two and a half years and comes with reduced passing opportunities and slower speeds as work continues to twin the highway.

The westbound climbing lanes in the Telford area and eastbound lanes in the Broadway area were removed earlier this month and the phased removal of climbing lanes with occur throughout the construction period.

Work on 28 km of two-lane twinned highway, 10 km of four-lane twinned highway, two new interchanges and 24 new bridges is set to be completed before the end of 2023.