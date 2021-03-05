Acute workplace fatalities hit a tragic high in 2020: WCB

The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) says eighteen Nova Scotians died from acute traumatic injuries on the job in 2020, the highest level in over a decade.

A report released yesterday says there were also fourteen fatalities classified as chronic; seven related to occupational diseases and seven caused by health related issues, such as heart attacks.

The WCB says Nova Scotia has been seeing reductions in overall workplace injury over the years, but one fatality is too many.

Labour and Advanced Education Minister Lena Metlege Diab says, "This is an important time for us to come together and renew our commitment to improving workplace health and safety across our province."

WCB Nova Scotia and LAE say they will continue to work closely with industry and other partners to promote workplace safety.