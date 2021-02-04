Additional projects approved by Forestry Innovation Transition Trust

The Forestry Innovation Transition Trust approved three additional projects to allow businesses focuse don new ecological forestry practices to tap into additional expertise to get their products ready for market.

A release states the Innovation Hub of Nova Scotia Inc. will receive $921,000 to support forestry related bio-economy clients at the pre-commercial stage to overcome technical and business hurdles in their development.

$672,500 over six months is going to the Verschuren Centre for Sustainability in Energy and the Environment at Cape Breton University to support the development of a BIo-technolgy Acceleration Centre to help advance key forestry and biomass sector innovative technology companies towards commercialization.

In addition, Genome Atlantic is receiving $315,500 over four years to support the Atlantic Tree Improvement Council in producing more resilient, commercially important tree species in the province.

The Trust says it is in the process of seeking vendors to facilitate sessions with forestry sector organizations who have expressed an interest in advancing sustainable forestry practices in Nova Scotia.