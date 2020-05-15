Additional public health measures eased in N.S., fire ban extended
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, have announced the easing of some additional public health restrictions around COVID-19.
Effective immediately, Nova Scotia is introducing a family bubble, allowing two immediate family households to come together without physical distancing.
The families must be mutually exclusive to each other to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread, and this follows in the footsteps of a recent move by New Brunswick.
Families, however, cannot have large gatherings like birthday celebrations or reunions.
Other restrictions being loosened include:
- archery, equestrianism, golf, paddling, sailing/boating and tennis can resume at outdoor facilities as of Saturday, May 16 at 8 a.m. provided social distancing, environmental cleaning and participant hygiene can be maintained; organized coaching or training, competitions, tournaments, regattas or similar events are not permitted
- public beaches can also reopen as of May 16 at 8 a.m.; people must stay two metres apart and not gather in groups of more than five
- the province-wide ban on open fires - those within 305 metres (1,000 feet) of woods anywhere in the province including domestic brush burning and beach fires - has been extended to Monday, June 1 at 11:59 p.m. Use of backyard appliances like chimineas and fire pits will be temporarily permitted for households. The ban does not apply to private campgrounds.
A phased plan to further lift public health restrictions is under development.