Advisor program launched to help Colchester businesses recover from COVID-19 impact

The Truro & Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity has expanded its business support services to help Colchester companies continue to adjust to the impacts of COVID-19.

The free Virtual Adviser Program will match qualified Colchester companies with an experienced professional to help their business manage and recover from COVID-19.

Virtual Advisers are described as representing a full range of disciplines, industries, and environments, willing to share their lessons learned.

Truro & Colchester Partnership CEO Brennan Gillis says, "These connections will result in effective, tangible solutions to help our businesses move forward successfully."

Businesses can apply on the Truro Colchester Partnership website.

There are a limited number of spots available in the program, so businesses are encouraged to apply before July 15th.

Participants must be willing to commit to four to six phone calls with an adviser over a three-month period along with any follow-up work necessary for the duration of the program.