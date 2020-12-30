Aerial search for missing fishermen resumes Wednesday

The RCMP says a Department of Lands and Forestry helicopter will search the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville for five missing scallop fishermen on Wednesday.

Police say the Canadian Coast Guard is also assisting with the recovery effort on the water and has deployed a vessel from Dartmouth that is expected to arrive in Digby by Friday.

The RCMP says the vessel will provide a platform for the Underwater Recovery Team to perform sonar exploration in the area in search of the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel.

The vessel sank with six crew on board as it returned from a fishing trip on December 15th, and the body of only one crewmember has been recovered so far.